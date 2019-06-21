Beyond the Song: the Kingsmen give a “Victory Shout”

Written by Staff on June 21, 2019 – 1:30 pm -

Jantina de Haan Baksteen goes Beyond the Song to talk to the Kingsmen about their latest hit, “Victory Shout.’

I reached out to the Kingsmen and got in contact with Chris Jenkins. He responded immediately and was willing to answer these few questions about the Kingsmen and the song “Victory Shout” that’s currently on radio.

1. Please tell us about the Kingsmen lineup as there have been some changes lately.

Chris Jenkins:The Kingsmen have been blessed, for 63 years, to have some of the most talented and dynamic vocalists pass through the ranks of the group. Chris Bryant and Alan Kendall are no exception.

Chris brings a powerhouse and smooth lead vocal to that Kingsmen sound. He is from Mississippi originally and now makes his home in East Tennessee.

Alan has been here since August of 2018 following the retirement of Randy Crawford. Alan makes his home in Hiawassee, Georgia, with his wife and two daughters. Alan’s booming baritone voice and high energy is reminiscent of former members such as Squire Parsons, Wayne Maynard, and Parker Jonathan. Alan is being received well as he gives his take on Kingsmen No 1 songs such as “Battle Cry”, “The Next Cloud”, and recent radio hit, “Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace”.

2. Please share some history of the Kingsmen. You have celebrated over 60 years already!

Chris: The Kingsmen started in the mid-50’s in Asheville, N.C. Through the 70’s and 80’s, they made their mark on Christian music with award winning albums such as “Big and Live”, “Chattanooga Live” and “Live Naturally”, garnering four Dove Awards, Grammy nominations, numerous Singing News Fan Awards, and an induction into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2000. The Kingsmen have performed on the south lawn of the White House and at the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville, TN.

3. “Victory Shout” is on the “Victory Shout!” album. Tell us about this song. Why was it picked for this album?

Chris: “Victory Shout” was one of the last songs we picked for the new album. Written by Kenna Turner West and Jason Cox, who have written many recent hits in Christian music, we fell in love with it’s powerful message and worshipful chorus. When Kenna had the idea, it was 22 years ago, and began with the Bible story of Miriam waiting and praising God in the midst of oppression by Pharaoh, before Moses led the children of Israel across the Red Sea.

4 From the first note it gets your attention. What makes this song so special?

Chris: Being from a choral background, I immediately felt like it needed a big choir in the background and we had Wesley Pritchard and friends help us lay down a choir arrangement and backing vocals. It’s special to us because The Kingsmen have never really recorded a worship anthem until now and it’s being received so well.

5. You are the lead on this song and doing an amazing job! What is the message you want to share with the audience?

Chris: It’s a message of hope and encouragement. If you’re waiting on an answer from God, sometimes he doesn’t always send the answer in our time. God’s will is perfect and his ways are much higher than ours. The Bible says, “He inhabits the praises of his people,” so we should give God praise in the midst of our storm while we’re waiting for Him to send the miracle our way.

6. Is there something more you ‘d like to share with the SGNScoops readers?

Chris:”Victory Shout” became available worldwide and on all your favorite digital music platforms on June 7. You may get your copy by visiting our website at www.kingsmenquartet.com. You may also visit us on Facebook and Twitter. Visit our website to see where you can catch the Kingsmen in a city near you.

Thanks Chris Jenkins for taking us Beyond The Song with the KIngsmen.

The entire SGNScoops team wish you many more years spreading the Gospel and safe travels on the many miles you make.

By Jantina de Haan-Baksteen

