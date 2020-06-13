Beyond the Song: Wisecarvers sing “Go Down Again”

Written by Staff on June 13, 2020 – 6:40 am -

Beyond the Song: the Wisecarvers sing “Go Down Again”

By Jantina Baksteen

I got in contact with Dustin Wisecarver of the Wisecarvers, a Southern gospel family group that consists of: Vince and Tammy, Chase and Kasie, and Dustin and Kaila. They tell us about their group and explain the background of “Go Down Again.”

Jantina Baksteen: Please introduce your group to our readers.

Dustin Wisecarver: Mom and Dad got us started with a dream and a calling. So we’ll start with them! Mom, Tammy, she can have you blessed, crying, and reaching for tissues before you know it. She has a powerful testimony of healing from cancer that has encouraged countless folks in their own battles with it. Dad, Vince, has a country style voice and some of the smoothest rhythm guitar you’ll ever hear. There’s nothing much he can’t do. Above what you see on stage, he keeps the bus running and taught Chase and I to sing and play. Which leads to Chase my brother. He’s our versatile powerhouse lead vocalist. He can go from power notes in ballads to the sweetest sincere moments that grab your heart. Chase has the gift to write songs that are so completely different than the norm. He sees things when he reads the word of God others miss and often you’ll find that in his writing. Songs he’s written such as “Turn Back Time,” which is really the that first song that got us noticed in the Southern gospel world, will make even a saint cry and want to make sure their walk with the Lord is where it ought to be! His wife’s name is Kasie and she is our prayer and faith warrior. Though she’s not on the platform she’s there with a kind word or can be found praying with folks at the altar. They have a little boy named Jake who, for about the past year, has started coming up and singing a little bit with us here and there. He’s taking my “choo-choo” song, as he calls it, and playing his little harmonica and singing it. He turned four in February and is stealing the show. Then there’s my wife Kaila. She’s truly special and ever so anointed. She definitely holds me together and I couldn’t do what I do without her. She’s got the voice of an angel and looks like one too. She’s very versatile in both the styles she can sing and write. She goes from peaceful worship moments to the big powerful songs that’ll have you shoutin’. We have an awesome one year old named Whalen, who has totally changed our world. He’s got a little smile and just like we prayed before he was born, he brings joy everywhere we go. Finally, I like to say, ‘I’m just here.’ I play a little harmonica. I write and sing a little bit. I just consider it a privilege to be surrounded by such an amazing family with such talent. I’m not worthy to be in their midst nor to work for the Lord, but I’m awful glad He called me, and He called me to where I am and who I am with.

JB: When did you start to sing as a family group?

DW: We always sang in our home church, and would put on concerts at our family reunions. Chase and I grew up with aunts and uncles as our biggest fan base. They always flattered us and made us feel like we were big time. They would even tip! But then somewhere along the way, we felt God tugging at our hearts for more than just music. He said He had a job for us to do with our gifts, and in 2005, The Wisecarvers was officially born.

JB: I met you at first in 2016, at NQC, where you won the showcase and debuted on main stage that same evening. Tell us about that experience.

DW: Wow, the shock of actually having our name called in itself was unbelievable! I remember huge smiles at each other on that stage, as if our eyes said, “Wow! Can you believe where we are standing?”

Up until that point we had only been on one sided stages. NQC has this four sided stage and I remember us jokingly on the side asking each other, “Where do we go?” Then we were like, “No seriously, which side?”

One of my favorite things was coming off the stage, there were fans who knew us from our travels who were standing at their seats waving, giving us thumbs up, saying things like “Way to go!” We are awful thankful they keep inviting us back year after year!

JB: Did that experience give a boost to your ministry?

DW: It certainly did! It introduced us to many new friends. New doors were opened and dates added to the following year’s schedule. There were also D.J.s who either hadn’t heard us live, or hadn’t even heard us at all, until that point. We are very thankful for that experience.

JB: I know you have a testimony in the song, “It Was Jesus,” on the “Armor” album. Please share about that.

DW: This is Momma’s testimony. Twelve years ago she was diagnosed with Stage Four cancer and given only six to twelve months to live. God intervened and as the song states there was no chemo, no surgery, just a whole lot of prayer and faith. God healed her and she is still alive and well, serving the Lord today, 100% cancer free. The song is also about things that can not be explained other than to say, “It Was Jesus!” Sometimes we get to those points in life where He is our only way out. We encourage those who might be in the most hopeless situations that there is still hope in Him.

.JB: You have a CD out called “Sillouette.” When I checked the information on this album, I saw that your group penned all, or almost all, of the songs. Where do you get the inspiration to write?

DW: Sometimes inspiration comes from where we’ve been and what we’re going through ourselves in those moments. Those songs go back to what God is doing in our lives or trying to teach us personally. It’s always surprising when you put those songs out, how many other people happen to relate so closely to your message. Then, that inspires more songs because you realize that people need to hear what God has done for us, letting them know He can do the same for them. There are songs that are also birthed straight out of a scripture from the word of God. Then there are those you just start writing that seem to come out of nowhere, but it’s the Holy Spirit giving you something the people need to hear. In all those scenarios, the short answer would be, “God!”

JB: You launched a song to radio that’s called, “Go Down Again.” Can you share the message of that song?

DW: If God said it, it will happen! It doesn’t matter what circumstances or people say, God’s promises are true and will come to pass because God cannot lie. Naaman was told to go dip in Jordan seven times. The song asks the question of whether Naaman might have gotten discouraged on times one through six with no partial healings or signs, just the promise. The song shifts to our personal lives with things we pray about. Sometimes we don’t have signs. Sometimes there’s no evidence that our prayers will be answered. All we have are the promises in God’s word and that’s enough! The song defines faith and is intended to encourage people to not waiver in theirs!

JB: Kaila wrote this amazing song. How did that came about?

DW: A lot of times songs have an amazing story about how they developed or the journey to the final lyrics, but with “Go Down Again,” Kaila said it kind of just happened. The Lord gave her the words, the melody, it all came together from very personal experiences but not without some hesitation. At one time, she wasn’t even sure if anyone would like the song or understand what she was trying to say. But once we got in the studio and started to record, we knew it was something special. The enemy was just fighting to keep the message from being heard.

JB: What is it to travel on the bus with the entire family and with the two little boys, Jake and Whalen?

DW: Oh, those two are the life of the party! They keep us laughing and smiling the whole time. It’s been fun to watch them begin their lives this way. Jake’s a smart little guy. He knows that bus inside and out. He is always eager to help and wants to work hard for Jesus. Whalen is just taking it all in. He’s just getting to where he can move around and getting harder to keep up with. The best part, we get to all do something we love to do together as a family.

JB: What is ahead for you in 2020?

DW: Well, we are writing new songs for a new project. Nothing is scheduled yet, but we have a few that are coming along nicely. We are also on pace to have our busiest year to date. God is definitely opening up new doors!

JB: Where can we find you on the web?

DW: You can visit our website, www.thewisecarvers.com, and also find us on all major social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!

JB: What is your desire for your ministry?

DW: I want to be more effective. I want a double portion. Above all, I want to see Christ high and lifted up!

We hope you will enjoy hearing the Wisecarvers sing “Go Down Again:”

Thanks to Dustin Wisecarver for sharing your family ministry with SGNScoops. God’s blessings and guidance for your ministry in the days and months ahead.

Did you know that you can receive the printed, full-color version of SGNScoops Magazine by subscription? Find out more HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE. You can download the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE. Read the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine online HERE Listen To Today’s Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related