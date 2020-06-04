Bibletones Quartet Announce Homecoming Plans

Written by scoopsnews on June 4, 2020 – 8:21 am -

Ellisville, MS- Jack Armstrong and The Bibletones Quartet Announce Plans for 48th Annual Homecoming Sing. The event will take place on June 27th, 2020, at 6:00 pm CST, at Campground Baptist Church in Gulfport, Mississippi. The doors will open at 5:00 pm.

Tickets are $20.00 and will be available at the door. Children 12 yrs old and under will be free admission.

“I am so excited that it worked out for us to have our Homecoming this year, states Jack Armstrong. We are thrilled to have our friends, The LeFevre Qt and family, Josh and Ashley Franks as our special guests. We hope you will make a special effort to be with us. I think a great concert and reunion of our Bibletones fans and friends will be a breath of fresh air for us all.”

The church address is 20577 MS 53, Gulfport, Mississippi 39503.

For more information, call 256-310-7892 or 601-310-2991.

