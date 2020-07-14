Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 14, 2020 – 4:33 pm -

Huntsville’s newest and only gospel music event center announces a Big BACK TO BACK Gospel concert. On Saturday Night July 25th it’s Quartet Night featuring THE KINGSMEN QUARTET, PHIL CROSS and POET VOICES along with STEEL CITY REVIVAL.

On the following Saturday Night August 1st it’s the one and only KAREN PECK AND NEW RIVER along with NEW GROUND and the hottest country gospel group around PARDONED. As a added bonus Lee Marshall the Director of Kids To Love will sing and share.

Doors will open at 5pm for each concert and admission is free. A love offering will be received. Only 325 chairs will be set out to maintain social distancing guidelines. The Event Center at Roto-Rooter is located off University Drive at 1435 Paramount Drive. For more information call 256-656-3330.

