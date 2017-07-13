Big Daddy Weave Coming to Gadsden, AlabamaWritten by scoopsnews on July 13, 2017 – 6:39 am -
Big Daddy Weave Coming to Gadsden, Alabama
(From Dig Daddy Weave Website)
In story and song, the members of Big Daddy Weave simply want their legacy to be one characterized by loving people and telling of the Love that’s changed their lives—their own beautiful offering. “When you see the goodness of the Lord, and it’s evident, not just in life, but in the lives of those around you like we’ve been able to see, all we care about now is just pursuing that and finding more of that,” Jay says. “I think you see that in the songwriting of their latest record, and I think you see that in the eyes of each member of this band.”
Every song, every concert, every prayer they pray with the people they meet, they are giving it all to Jesus. “It’s about who we give it to,” Mike concludes, “and God can feed everybody with it.”
THE BEST GOSPEL NEWS HERE
Tags: Big Daddy Weave
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Big Daddy Weave Coming to Gadsden, Alabama
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.