“BIG NEWS” for Christian Country Expo 2018

Written by scoopsnews on February 5, 2018 – 6:53 am -

In the summer of 2008 CMT (Country Music Televison), along with producers of American Idol, Fremantle Media, began production for a new singing competition reality TV Show entitled, “Can You Duet”. Season one produced America’s sweethearts “Joey + Rory”, and also “Caitlin and Will”, and “Kate and Kasey”. The love story between Joey and Rory Feek went on to touch the hearts of millions all across the nation.

In 2009, the casting had begun for Season Two of CMTs Can You Duet with auditions held in Nashville, Tennessee at the famous Wildhorse Saloon on Broadway. Jonathan Dale Cox and Brandon Green had made it through the first round with different duo partners, and had yet to meet.

Shortly into round two, Brandon’s cousin, and Jonathan’s friend were elimanted, and Dale and Green were partnered together by celebrity judges Big Kenny of Big and Rich, Scott Borchetta owner and CEO of Big Machine Label Group, and legendary Country Music icon, Naomi Judd of The Judd’s. Jonathan and Brandon together formed the all American Male Country Music duo, “JB Rocket”.

Getting their name from their initials and a coincidental pair of the same Rocket Dog shoes that they both were wearing on the day they met each other, JB Rocket quickly became one of America’s favorite “duos” on the reality TV Singing Competiton.

JB Rocket completely dominated season two with performances like, “Neon Moon”, and “More Than a Memory”. Jonathan and Brandon advanced into the finale and final round and then competed against Joshua Scott Jones and Meghan Linsey (The Voice), together known as Steel Magnolia.

JB Rocket finished on season two of CMTs Can You Duet as the first runner up and signed a major record deal with the Valory Music Group of Big Machine Records. A few years later Jonathan and Brandon walked away from their record deal and went into seperate careers.

Since then, both Jonathan and Brandon have both married and both have children. Brandon was the winner of the OurStage “Your Next Record” and recorded with Dan Huff and Keith Urban, which landed him an opening act spot on a recent Keith Urban tour. Jonathan was the winner of the North Carolina Music Awards, Male Vocalist of the year. They both continue to make new music, separately. The boys also continue stay in touch despite their growing families, and busy schedules.

In May 2018, The Country Christian Music Expo held in Cookeville, Tennessee, has scheduled to reunite both Jonathan Dale and Brandon Green, for the first JB Rocket performance in over 7 years.

The Christian Country Music Expo is the homecoming convention to regional and national Christian Country recording artists. The event will take place May 3-5th, 2018. With JB Rocket’s headlining appearance to be announced.

“Brandon was like my big brother back then, and I still look up to him like no one else. It feels amazing to know we are going to share a stage together again. I couldn’t be any more excited” says Jonathan Dale of JB Rocket.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on “BIG NEWS” for Christian Country Expo 2018