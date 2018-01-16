Big News From The Guardians

Dominion Agency Reaches Exclusive Scheduling Agreement With The Guardians

“Present In The Presence Of The King” will be #1 in the March issue of The Singing News Magazine. We would like to thank John Darin Rowsey and Wayne Haun for writing this song that has touched many lives by giving hope and promise for what is to come. We also would like to thank the radio stations, Jeff & Debbie O’Neal of Heritage Communications and StowTown Records. Thank you our friends for calling your local radio stations to request the Guardians songs.


