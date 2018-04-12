Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 12, 2018 – 1:16 pm -

Nashville, TN (April 12, 2018) Congratulations to award winning soloist and BMG General Manager Matt Felts, and his wife Jennifer, on the birth of Thomas James Felts. Thomas enters this world at 8 pounds 1 ounce, 21.5 inches on April 4th. Jennifer and “Tommy” are doing well. “We never dreamed we would have another child but God has blessed us beyond measure. As the Bible says, for this child I have prayed and God answered my prayer,” stated Matt Felts. “Our daughter Abby is already proving to be a great big sister,” added Matt.

