BIG NIGHT FOR BUTLER MUSIC GROUP ARTISTS AT 2017 DIAMOND AWARDS

Nashville, TN (November 1, 2017) Butler Music Group works with many of the top artists in Southern Gospel Music and the 2017 Diamond Awards honored many BMG artists last night. BMG entered the night with seven artists nominated in eleven categories and walked away winning six.

The Williamsons have built a reputation as the best mixed-quartet in Southern Gospel Music and last night they were awarded as Mixed Group of the Year. Sadie Williamson was also a special part of the night as she was the official “trophy girl.”

Heaven’s Mountain Band showed why they are mentioned along artists such as the Primitives and Issacs. They brought home multiple awards, Album of the Year, “This Old House of Mine,” and Song of the Year, “I’ll Ride This Ship to the Shore.” They were also nominated for Bluegrass Gospel Artist of the Year.

Sacred Harmony has been quickly catching the eyes

and ears of the Southern Gospel industry for their unique sound that blends traditional Gospel with more contemporary styles. They were honored with the Favorite New Trio award and was also a finalist in the Video of the Year category.

In only two years, the Old Time Preachers Quartet have established themselves as the hottest new group in Gospel Music. The quartet won Favorite New Quartet. They were also nominated for Album of the Year.

While not a new name to Southern Gospel fans, Matt Felts is charting new territories as a soloist. In his first year as a soloist, Matt was nominated for Favorite Male Vocalist and won the Sunrise Artist award. Butler Music Group was blessed to have the Coffmans and Jason Davidson also nominated in the Sunrise Artist Category.

“Wow, what a night! We are incredibly blessed and honored to work with the best of the best and the Southern Gospel fan spoke through the Diamond Awards. We want to thank Rob Patz and SGN Scoops for an incredible event,” stated Les Butler, Butler Music Group. For more pictures and a list of winners from BMG’s big night, go to the Butler Music Group Facebook page.

