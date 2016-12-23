A Big Surprise for Carla & Redemption Ministries

Written by scoopsnews on December 23, 2016 – 6:47 pm -

Here’s a cool story……..

Other than Salvation, Carla & Redemption says this is the best gift they’ve ever been given.

Someone donated this Sprinter to their ministry. What an awesome surprise!

The group was in need and God provided…..

Congratulations guys and MERRY CHRISTMAS….

