BIG VOICE TOUR ENJOYS SOLD OUT CONCERT SUCCESS

Johnson City, TN – The Big Voice Tour, featuring Grammy winning recording, David Phelps and popular vocal group, Cana’s Voice, officially kicked off in Florida this past weekend and enjoyed a sold out concert in the city of Eustis.

The Tour continues this weekend with stops in Dayton, OH, High Point, NC, Spartanburg, SC, and Augusta, GA. Additional stops in February include Peoria, IL, Anderson, IN, and Jenison, MI. “We are thrilled with the early success of the Tour,” states Landon Beene, President of IMC Concerts, the promoter of the Big Voice Tour. “Attendance has been great thus far and the concert attendees love the energy and excitement and the vocal combinations presented during the evening. It is a special night.”

Among the sold out crowd attending the Eustis concert were Charles Stovall, Global Marketing Director for Disney Entertainment, as well as Tiffany Coburn and Jamey Ray, members of the popular musical group, Voctave. “To say that the Big Voice Tour is anything less than epic, would be an understatement,” commented Coburn at the end of the evening. “The evening is filled with laughter, tears, joyful praise, and musical moments that will make you wanna shout. Don’t miss this opportunity to be inspired by some of the greatest voices of our time!”

Saturday, January 27 is officially sold out; however, tickets are still available for many other Tour stops. To obtain a complete list of Tour dates and ticket information, regarding The Big Voice Tour visit www.imcconcerts.com.

