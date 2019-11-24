Written by Staff on November 24, 2019 – 11:25 am -

Bill Bailey’s 2020 Winter Gospel Music Convention will be held Monday-Saturday, February 3-8, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. Over 40 of gospel music’s top artists will be appearing throughout the week – including special guest artist, Larry, Steve, & Rudy – the GATLIN BROTHERS, along with the BOOTH BROTHERS, HOPPERS, GREATER VISION, ISAACS, TRIUMPHANT QUARTET, LYNDA RANDLE, LEGACY FIVE, PERRYS, GOLD CITY, KINGSMEN, JOSEPH HABEDANK, KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER, INSPIRATIONS, and many others! will be held Monday-Saturday, February 3-8, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. Over 40 of gospel music’s top artists will be appearing throughout the week – including special guest artist,along with

This event is recognized as the largest southern gospel concert event in the nation during the winter. This year’s event also marks Bill Bailey’s 34th anniversary promoting southern gospel concerts throughout the United States.

Monday, February 3rd 1pm “Early Bird Welcome Party” with the Hyssongs and Troy Burns Family Monday, February 3rd 6:30pm “Grand Opening Night” with the Booth Brothers, Hoppers, Perrys, Guardians,

Josh & Ashley Franks Tuesday, February 4th 1pm “Up Close & Personal” with the Booth Brothers, and special guests, The Sound Tuesday, February 4th 6:30pm Larry, Steve, & Rudy – the Gatlin Brothers, Booth Brothers, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Nelons Wednesday, February 5th 1pm The Browns’ 20th Anniversary in 2020! Wednesday, February 5th 6:30pm “All Male Quartet Night” with Gold City, Kingsmen, Inspirations, LeFevre Quartet, Dixie Echoes Thursday, February 6th 1pm Gerald Wolfe’s Gospel Music Hymn Sing Thursday, February 6th 6:30pm Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Quartet, Joseph Habedank, Whisnants, Mylon Hayes Family Friday, February 7th 1pm “Exclusively” The Isaacs Friday, February 7th 6:30pm Triumphant Quartet, Legacy Five, Lynda Randle, New Speer Family, Erwins Saturday, February 8th 2pm “All Day Singing Finale” with Brian Free & Assurance, Karen Peck & New River,

Ivan Parker, Tribute Quartet, Talleys

Ticket options are available for the entire week or just specific nights. (Saturday “All Day Singing Finale” is a ticketed event.)

DISCOUNTED GROUP TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE FOR GROUPS OF 10 OR MORE!

Mon-Fri 1pm matinee concerts and 10am chapel services are free admission events, with a love offering received. Limited amount of overnight parking for self-contained RV’s is located on the grounds.

For tickets, camping reservations, hotels, or general information, call (941) 756-6942.

The Bradenton Area Convention Center is located at One Haben Blvd in Palmetto, just off US Hwy 301/41.

Read more Gospel Music News in the latest SGNScoops Magazine Online HERE. Download The SGNScoops Magazine PDF Here Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here Listen To Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related