Bill Bailey’s 2020 Winter Gospel Music ConventionWritten by Staff on November 24, 2019 – 11:25 am -
Bill Bailey’s 2020 Winter Gospel Music Convention will be held Monday-Saturday, February 3-8, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. Over 40 of gospel music’s top artists will be appearing throughout the week – including special guest artist, Larry, Steve, & Rudy – the GATLIN BROTHERS, along with the BOOTH BROTHERS, HOPPERS, GREATER VISION, ISAACS, TRIUMPHANT QUARTET, LYNDA RANDLE, LEGACY FIVE, PERRYS, GOLD CITY, KINGSMEN, JOSEPH HABEDANK, KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER, INSPIRATIONS, and many others!
This event is recognized as the largest southern gospel concert event in the nation during the winter. This year’s event also marks Bill Bailey’s 34th anniversary promoting southern gospel concerts throughout the United States.
Monday, February 3rd 1pm
“Early Bird Welcome Party” with the Hyssongs and Troy Burns Family
Monday, February 3rd 6:30pm
“Grand Opening Night” with the Booth Brothers, Hoppers, Perrys, Guardians,
Josh & Ashley Franks
Josh & Ashley Franks
Tuesday, February 4th 1pm
“Up Close & Personal” with the Booth Brothers, and special guests, The Sound
Tuesday, February 4th 6:30pm
Larry, Steve, & Rudy – the Gatlin Brothers, Booth Brothers, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Nelons
Wednesday, February 5th 1pm
The Browns’ 20th Anniversary in 2020!
Wednesday, February 5th 6:30pm
“All Male Quartet Night” with Gold City, Kingsmen, Inspirations, LeFevre Quartet, Dixie Echoes
Thursday, February 6th 1pm
Gerald Wolfe’s Gospel Music Hymn Sing
Thursday, February 6th 6:30pm
Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Quartet, Joseph Habedank, Whisnants, Mylon Hayes Family
Friday, February 7th 1pm
“Exclusively” The Isaacs
Friday, February 7th 6:30pm
Triumphant Quartet, Legacy Five, Lynda Randle, New Speer Family, Erwins
Saturday, February 8th 2pm
“All Day Singing Finale” with Brian Free & Assurance, Karen Peck & New River,
Ivan Parker, Tribute Quartet, Talleys
Ivan Parker, Tribute Quartet, Talleys
Ticket options are available for the entire week or just specific nights. (Saturday “All Day Singing Finale” is a ticketed event.)
DISCOUNTED GROUP TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE FOR GROUPS OF 10 OR MORE!
Mon-Fri 1pm matinee concerts and 10am chapel services are free admission events, with a love offering received. Limited amount of overnight parking for self-contained RV’s is located on the grounds.
For tickets, camping reservations, hotels, or general information, call (941) 756-6942.
The Bradenton Area Convention Center is located at One Haben Blvd in Palmetto, just off US Hwy 301/41.
Read more Gospel Music News in the latest SGNScoops Magazine Online HERE.
Download The SGNScoops Magazine PDF Here
Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here
Listen To Gospel Music Here
Tags: 2020 Winter Gospel Music Convention, Bill Bailey, booth brothers, Christian Music, Gatlin Brothers, gold city, gospel music, Greater Vision, hoppers, Inspirations, Isaacs, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Kingsmen, legacy five, LYNDA RANDLE, Perrys, Southern Gospel Music, triumphant quartet
Posted in announcements, artists | Comments Off on Bill Bailey’s 2020 Winter Gospel Music Convention
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.