Bill Bailey’s New Years Gospel Sing

December 26, 2017

Do you have plans for New Years?  Bill Bailey’s Gospel Sing will be happening in Bessemer, Alabama and would be a great place to be! Check out the poster above and hey, maybe we will see you there!

For More information: 941-756-6942


