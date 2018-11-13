Bill Bailey’s Thanksgiving Gospel Music Spectacular featuring Kingsmen, Gold City, McKameys, Perrys, comes to Vidalia, Georgia on Nov. 24

Written by Staff on November 13, 2018 – 8:53 am -

Bill Bailey’s Thanksgiving Gospel Music Spectacular comes to the Southeast Technical College in Vidalia, Georgia, on Sat., Nov. 24 at 6:00 p.m.

Featured in concert will be the KINGSMEN, GOLD CITY, McKAMEYS, and the PERRYS.

This year’s concert will be extra special because the McKameys have announced their retirement in 2019, which means this will be one of the last times they appear in south/central Georgia.

No tickets are required for admission.

A $15 donation per person will be requested at the door for the concert, and a love offering received during the concert for FCC Ministries.

Doors open at 5pm, and all seating is general admission.

Southeast Technical College is located at 3001 East First Street(Hwy 280) in Vidalia.

For more information, call (941) 756-6942.

