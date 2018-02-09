Bill Bailey’s Winter Convention

Written by scoopsnews on February 9, 2018 – 5:24 pm -

Libbi Perry Stuffle of the Perrys

From Bill Bailey:

Libbi, Jared, and all of the Perrys will be on stage tonight for their first major concert appearance, since Tracy’s home going, at the “Winter Gospel Convention” in Palmetto, FL at approximately 8:35pm est. We will be going LIVE on Facebook for their entire performance. Share this with your friends and tune in!

