Bill Bailey’s Winter Convention

From Bill Bailey:
Libbi, Jared, and all of the Perrys will be on stage tonight for their first major concert appearance, since Tracy’s home going, at the “Winter Gospel Convention” in Palmetto, FL at approximately 8:35pm est. We will be going LIVE on Facebook for their entire performance. Share this with your friends and tune in!
