BILL GAITHER, GAITHER VOCAL BAND AND GAITHER HOMECOMING CELEBRATION WILL RETURN

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Today, NQC organizers announced exciting additions to the 2018 schedule.

The legendary Bill Gaither will once again bring the Gaither Vocal Band and the Gaither Homecoming Celebration to the annual event, held in Pigeon Forge, TN from September 23-29, 2018 at the LeConte Center. Always a crowd favorite, the Gaither Vocal Band will perform during the nightly concert on Thursday evening and the Gaither Homecoming Celebration will be presented during a special showcase on Thursday afternoon.

Organizers also announced a very special appearance by Dr. Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, TX. Dr. Jeffress will speak at NQC during the afternoon on Wednesday . This marks the first appearance of Dr. Jeffress at NQC.

More than 40,000 people are expected to enjoy NQC in 2018. NQC – the National Quartet Convention – was founded in 1957 by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner who co-produced the event with James Blackwood. The annual convention was moved in later years to Nashville, TN and then to Louisville, KY where it was held for 20 years.

All schedule and admission information is available at www.NQConline.com

