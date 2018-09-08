Bill Shaw to be remembered on Sunday September 16

Written by Staff on September 8, 2018 – 2:05 pm -

Bill Shaw, former tenor singer with the Blackwood Brothers, passed away on September 7, 2018. He was 94.

Mark Blackwood posted the following on Facebook :

From Robert Shaw, Bill Shaw’s son: “I’m sorry to say that my Dad, Bill Shaw, passed away this morning. Although this comes as no surprise, it’s hard to see him go. The good news is that he was in no pain and in his own way, seemed ready to leave this earth to be with his Lord.

A Memorial Service in his honor has been scheduled for Sunday, September 16th, 3:00 PM at Forest Hill Baptist Church, 909 Plantation Road, Anderson SC 29621. Thanks again for all of your love, support and prayers.

BILL SHAW, THE GREATEST SOUTHERN GOSPEL TENOR OF ALL TIME.

