Blake Buffin To Exit Mark Trammell Quartet

From Mark

Mark shares the following: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the departure of our wonderful tenor, Blake Buffin. Blake has shared his belief that God is directing him back to Ohio and back to his family business, and spending more time at home.

Blake has quickly become one of the finest voices in all of Gospel Music, so to say we will all miss him is a tremendous understatement. He and his precious wife Lauren have become like family to us. We ask that you pray for the Buffin’s as well as MTQ as we begin this transition into the next chapter of our lives. While we grieve the Buffin’s departure, we also look forward with great anticipation, to see what God has in store for this ministry that He has blessed so very much!

We want to publicly thank the Buffin’s for 4 wonderful years of service to this ministry. There are no better people anywhere.

Blake plans to be with us until the completion of the MTQ Homecoming the last week of July.

Today we begin the process of finding the next man. Please email demos to mark@marktrammellministries.com Stay tuned!! It’s gonna be good!!”