Blake Buffin unveils Mission IV

Blake Buffin unveils Mission IVWritten by Staff on January 29, 2020 – 10:42 am -
Stow, Ohio (January 29, 2020) — Stow, Ohio, is legendary for producing gospel quartets, such as the Cathedrals and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound. Today, Blake Buffin, who most recently sang tenor with another great gospel artist, the Mark Trammell Quartet, has announced the formation of Mission IV.
Joining Buffin in this quartet are Josh and Brian Worley, and Bryan Potteiger. The group says they intend to bring rich male harmonies to old classics and new songs, “sharing a new sound and approach to gospel music.”
Mission IV continues, “We are so excited to bring this timeless music to people everywhere and share the joy of our salvation in how we communicate these songs.”
To learn more about the group visit their website or Facebook page.
Booking: booking@missioniv.com
