Blake Buffin unveils Mission IV

Written by Staff on January 29, 2020 – 10:42 am -

Masters IV

Here they are: Mission IV enters gospel music today

Stow, Ohio (January 29, 2020) — Stow, Ohio, is legendary for producing gospel quartets, such as the Cathedrals and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound. Today, Blake Buffin, who most recently sang tenor with another great gospel artist, the Mark Trammell Quartet, has announced the formation of Mission IV.

Mission IV: Blake Buffin, Josh Worley, Bryan Potteiger, Brian Worley

Joining Buffin in this quartet are Josh and Brian Worley, and Bryan Potteiger.  The group says they intend to bring rich male harmonies to old classics and new songs, “sharing a new sound and approach to gospel music.”

Mission IV continues, “We are so excited to bring this timeless music to people everywhere and share the joy of our salvation in how we communicate these songs.”

To learn more about the group visit their website or Facebook page.

Booking: booking@missioniv.com

 


Tags: , , ,
Posted in announcements, artists | Comments Off on Blake Buffin unveils Mission IV

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.