Bluegrass Gospel Added to Creekside 2019!

Nashville, Tenn (May 24, 2019) — We are excited to announce that the popular Creekside Gospel Music Convention has added a Bluegrass segment to the 2019 lineup.

The Creekside Convention is October 27-31 at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Les Butler will be hosting a nightly Bluegrass Gospel Showcase on the main stage October 28-31. A two hour Bluegrass Gospel Extravaganza will be presented on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

You will be blessed by eight Bluegrass gospel groups; two groups each night, with all eight groups singing and playing in the two hour showcase on Wednesday.

Featured artists include: King James Boys, Chigger Hill Boys & Terri, Golden Valley Crusaders, Bama Blu-Grace, Williamson Branch, Stevens Family Tradition, Family Sowell, and Walking By Faith. You will be able to connect with these artists at the BMG/FMG booth at the event.

This is not a talent show. However, each night the audience members will vote on their favorite group of the night and at the end of the week, the votes will be tallied and the artist with the most audience votes will receive an impressive promotion and advertising package.

Stay tuned for more promotional items and news related to this new and exciting event; we hope to see you there.

Fans wishing to come to Creekside, especially those who are excited about the Bluegrass showcases, should call 360-933-0741 and mention “Bluegrass Gospel” for special accommodation discounts.