Bluegrass Gospel artist Canaan’s Crossing welcomes new member

(Arab,AL) Alabama based Bluegrass Gospel artist Canaan’s Crossing recently announced the resignation of long time Fiddle player and Vocalist, Tina Miller. The search for a replacement was short lived as Hannah Black, the sister of Canaan’s Crossing guitarist Joshua Black will be joining the band effective immediately. ” We all are sad to see Tina leave the band but she has a great opportunity that you will be hearing about in the days to come. We are just thankful that we were able to find her replacement in our hometown. In fact, Hannah studied fiddle and voice under Tina”, said Canaan’s Crossing spokesman Tim Maze.

Hannah Black is age 19 and a Freshmen in college. While in high school, she was a member of the Arab High School FFA string band which won a state championship. Also, as part of the FFA, she was an officer for all four years of high school and an Alabama state officer during her senior year. Hannah shared this on her Facebook page, “I am so excited and very thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this group. I pray that the Lord uses this for His glory and His glory alone. Excited to begin this journey!

