BMG Artists Shine Bright at 2018 Diamond Awards

Nashville, TN The 2018 Diamond Awards, in Pigeon Forge, TN was all aglow with some of the best talent in Southern Gospel Music and Butler Music Group artists represented us well!

The Williamsons performed their song, “Jesus, What a Wonderful Name” from their “Give Them Jesus” project and they were honored to win the award for “Mixed Group of the Year” for the second consecutive year! Their daughters Sadie, age 13 and Olivia, age 11 were also quite involved in the evening. Both young ladies were award presenters and Sadie was part of a youth trio that sang “What a Lovely Name” that brought the house down! Lisa Williamson was nominated for both Female Vocalist of the Year as well as Songwriter of the Year.

Gloryway Quartet was honored to open the evening with a song and also won the award for Sunrise Quartet of the Year.

Les Butler joined Gerald Crabb in presenting the JD Sumner Living Legend Award to Gerald Williams of the Melody Boys. Les was also honored to play the piano for Gerald Crabb as he sang, “When He Reached Down His Hand For Me.”

Jason Davidson was a presenter for the Dottie Rambo Songwriter of the Year award.

Les Butler’s friend and mentor, Vic Clay, was awarded the Publishers Award for his contributions to Southern Gospel Music over the years. Les states, “if not for the Lord and Vic Clay I would have never gotten involved in Southern Gospel music. Vic is a close friend and taught me everything I know in a recording studio.”

The Diamond Awards are held during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention each year. This convention, hosted by SGN Scoops Magazine, has grown 28% over last year and continues to gain momentum! This is the only totally fan-based award in Southern Gospel Music and is a favorite among Southern Gospel Music fans.

