BMG Celebrates Diamond Award Top 5 Nominations

Nashville, TN With the release of the Diamond Awards Top 5 nominations, Butler Music Group has much to celebrate. Five of their artists appeared in the Top 5 and BMG artists accumulated nine nominations in total.

The Williamsons have solidified themselves as one of the most popular groups in Southern Gospel Music, winning numerous awards and garnering numerous hit songs. Fans once again nominated them in the Top 5 for Favorite Mixed Group. Group member Lisa Chesser Williamson was also nominated for Songwriter of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Les Butler, celebrating his 40th year in Gospel music, is nominated in the Top 5 for the Paul Heil Award as a DJ on his nationally syndicated radio show, Les Butler & Friends. He is also a member of the Old Time Preachers Quartet and President of BMG/FMG.

Jason Davidson had a breakout year with numerous songs on the charts and the fans have noticed, blessing him for the second year in a row with a Top 5 nomination for Sunrise Artist of the Year.

Matt Felts has established himself as a top solo artist after years with popular groups such as the Dixie Melody Boys and Lesters. He is nominated in the Top 5 for Sunrise Song of the Year for “Trust Me With The Trial,” written by Kenna Turner West and Joseph Habedank. In last year’s awards, Matt Felts won the Sunrise Artist of the Year award.

With six consecutive # 1 songs to their credit, Butler Music Group artist Heaven’s Mountain Band have become one of the premier Bluegrass artists in Gospel music. Fans honored them with four Top 5 nominations; Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year, Song of the Year (I Went Under The Blood), Bluegrass Female Artist of the Year (Deborah Johnson) and Bluegrass Male artist of the Year (Roger Johnson). Last year, they were honored to win two awards, Favorite Bluegrass Group and Song of the Year.

Les Butler would like to give a shout out to Bama Blu-Grace. He is their proud record producer and congratulates them on their Top 5 nominations for Song of the Year (How Does It Feel To Be Home) and Bluegrass Gospel Artist of the Year.

BMG owner, Les Butler said, “We are overwhelmed by the fan response to our artists. The Diamond Awards are a legitimate reflection of the artists whom fans love. All Southern Gospel fans are invited to vote.That makes winning a Diamond Award a very special career highlight!”

The Diamond Awards honor the best artists in Gospel music and are presented by SGN Scoops Magazine. Voting is now under way, fans can go to sgnscoops.com to vote today for their favorite Butler Music Group artists.

