Bob Sellers Announces Solo Ministry

Nashville, TN Bob Sellers announced, via his Facebook account, his departure from the Kingsmen Quartet. He has been the lead singer for the legendary group for nearly 7 years and his tenure with the Kingsmen has been filled with record successes for a group that already boasts countless hit songs, iconic lineups and numerous awards. “I appreciate the honor that Ray Dean Reese gave me seven years ago, allowing me to fulfill a lifetime dream of singing with my favorite quartet. I’m going to miss the guys and I wouldn’t trade my time there for the world,” stated Sellers. His last date with the Kingsmen was June 16th in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

While Bob Sellers is departing from the Kingsmen, he will not be leaving the road. “I did as many solo dates as I could through the years so I am excited for the chance to expand that ministry.” His first solo date will be June 24th in Tuscaloosa, Al. Bob has already scheduled over 60 dates this year in 20 states. While with the Kingsmen, he averaged two or three days at home each week. “As cliché as it sounds, my decision to leave was based on my desire to spend more time at home with my family. I am excited to be able to spend more time with my wife and kids. My oldest daughter will be playing basketball this fall on a scholarship from the University of West Alabama so I’ll be yelling, “Go Tigers” a lot,” Sellers added.

Bob Sellers is also excited to announce he has signed a consultation agreement with Butler Music Group that will include publicity and media representation. Les Butler states, “Bob Sellers is a good man; a talented man and a man that still has much to offer the fans of Southern Gospel Music. I am proud to call him friend. Sellers added, “People have been so kind to me and God has continued to bless me after I announced my decision to leave the Kingsmen. People can keep up with me through my website and on Facebook.

For more information or to schedule Bob Sellers at your church or event, go to www.bobsellersministries.com.

