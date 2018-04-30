BOB SELLERS ANNOUNCES START OF SOLO MINISTRY, DEPARTURE FROM THE KINGSMEN

Written by Staff on April 30, 2018 – 7:22 am -

Since 2011, I have had the privilege of singing lead with The Kingsmen Quartet of Asheville, NC. Each year we performed upward of 200 dates. I’ve commuted an average of 900 miles per week, which along with our touring schedule, has kept me away from home around 250 days each of those years. I’ve driven around 350,000 miles in total and gone through seven sets of tires and the better part of two automobiles throughout that time. My kids have grown from babies to young adults. I’ve missed most birthdays, big shots, base hits, recitals, first dates, broken bones, injuries and illnesses, etc., while my wife Kansas was left to handle it all mostly on her own. Still, God provided and sustained all of us throughout my tenure here. It has been an honor and a tremendous blessing in my life to be a part of “The Mighty Kingsmen”.

I’ve had experiences that I could have only dreamed of seven years ago, and I will forever be grateful to Ray Dean Reese and the entire Kingsmen organization for that opportunity.

King Solomon said, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:” (Ecclesiastes 3:1), and this particular season of my life is drawing to a close. I am announcing my departure from The Kingsmen, effective June 16th, and with God’s help I will immediately begin a solo singing ministry. This decision was not made lightly, but only after more than a year of praying and receiving counsel from my pastor, family and dearest friends. My desire is to continue singing gospel music as God has called and equipped me to do, yet travel at a slower pace and set my own schedule, which will allow me to spend more time with my wife of nearly 20 years and our three children. Our oldest daughter Corley is about to graduate high school and will begin a college basketball career this Fall. Her little sister Ellie will be a high school freshman next year and our son Will will be a 7th grader. Each of them is growing steadily more involved in school and extra-curricular activities and my wife has to juggle all this activity and a career of her own as a 6th grade teacher. I am beyond excited about once again becoming more involved in all of their lives, while managing my personal ministry.

I will be available for worship services, homecomings, revivals and other church events as well as for concerts, fairs, conferences, etc. and am currently accepting bookings for the remainder of this year and beyond.

Visit www.bobsellersministries.com to schedule an appearance and to keep up with everything regarding my ministry.

You may also reach me by email at office@bobsellersministries.com and by calling or texting (205) 331-9997.

Also, stay in touch with me on social media sites including Facebook (www.facebook.com/bobsellersministries), Twitter (@BobSellersSings) and Instagram (@BobSellersSings).

One of the greatest blessings I’ve received over the years is making friends with so many of the nicest people in the world. I love you all and covet your support and especially your prayers for this exciting new venture, and I ask that you’ll continue to support and pray for The Kingsmen. I hope to see each of you soon!

Love In Christ,

Bob

READ The latest PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine here.

Download The latest PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen Online To The Best In Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related