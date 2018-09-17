Book Now For Creekside 2018

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on September 17, 2018 – 4:02 am -

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee – Creekside Gospel Music Convention is coming up quickly and you need to make your hotel reservations today! Held from October 28th through November 1st at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Creekside 2018 features many of your favorite Southern Gospel artists such as CT and Becky Townsend, The Browder’s, The Williamsons, The Dunaway’s, and many more.

The time to book your accommodations at one of Pigeon Forge’s finest lodgings, the Ramada Hotel at the Smokey Mountain Convention Center, is NOW! Call Rob today at ‭1 (360) 933-0741‬.

Don’t miss the special events happening every day and night, from the Creekside Honors, Diamond Awards and Fellowship, to daytime showcases, evening showcases and midnight prayer. For more information click on the Facebook page HERE

Buy your VIP tickets for Just $25 for the entire week









Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related