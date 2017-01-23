Have you booked your room for Southern Gospel Weekend?

Written by scoopsnews on January 23, 2017 – 6:59 am -

Southern Gospel Weekend announces host hotel for upcoming event in Oxford, Alabama. We are excited to be joining forces with Comfort Suites this year. Please call 256-835-8873 to book your room and be sure to let them know you will be there for Southern Gospel Weekend to get a special discounted rate.

Kick off for Southern Gospel Weekend will be Thursday Night at 5 pm at The Oxford Civic Center.

The civic center features a multipurpose gymnasium and an abundance of meeting space. Additionally, the Civic Center offers a children’s playground, 10 covered picnic pavilions, fishing pier, walking track and plenty of parking for everyone.

The Civic Center is located at 401 McCullars Lane.

On Friday and Saturday morning, Showcases will begin at 9 am. Everyone is invited to attend. The Nighttime Showcases on all 3 nights will begin at 5pm.All times are CST.

VIP Tickets are $25 which includes a ticket “up front and close to the stage.” All VIPs will receive a special bag each night filled with goodies. Items such as free cds from the groups attending, bottled water, mints, jewelry, etc. Call 256-310-7892 or 360-933-0741 to reserve your VIP ticket.

General admission tickets are free. No one will be turned away! We are excited about the event and praying to see souls saved as we have seen at every Southern Gospel Weekend event. Book your room, Get your VIP ticket if you are a “VIP kind of person”, but most of all pray for Southern Gospel Weekend and come expecting a blessing!

