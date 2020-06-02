Booth Brothers and more at Free Online Concert June 9

Booth Brothers and more at Free Online Concert June 9Written by Staff on June 1, 2020 – 5:05 pm -
Save the date of Tuesday, June 9th for a special evening of Gospel Music! This LIVE concert will be available on FaceBook and YouTube, shown from Nashville.
Watch the concert for FREE and support the “Southern Gospel Artist Relief Fund”.
Featuring: The Booth Brothers, Gold City Quartet, The Perrys, The Bowling Family, Josh and Ashley Franks.
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Time: 8:00 PM EDT, 7:00 PM CDT
Presented by Bill Bailey
