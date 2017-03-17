The Bowling Family Announce 2nd Annual Music Fest & Talent Search

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 17, 2017 – 1:57 pm -

Spartanburg, SC Multi-award winning Southern Gospel artist, The Bowling Family, announce their 2nd Annual Music Fest and Talent Search hosted by the City of London and the London Tourist Commission. This exciting three-day event will take place on Thursday, May 4, 2017 – Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of London, 804 West 6th Street, London, Kentucky.

The Bowling Family is thrilled to have The Crabb Family, The Bowling Sisters, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Goodman Revival, The Singing Contractors, The McKameys, The Primitive Quartet, The Erwins, The Martins and comedian, Aaron Wilburn performing.

The Bowling Family has appeared on the Gaither Homecoming series concerts and videos, TBN, during Gospel Music Week’s Dove Awards, at GMA’s Seminar in the Rockies and numerous other major events. Their debut release, Faith to Believe, has garnered a record four number one songs (“We Have A Savior,” “Your Cries Have Awoken The Master,” “A Miracle Today” and “Notified”), as well as the 2008 Song of the Year (Your Cries Have Awoken The Master).

Mike Bowling notes, “This has been a lifelong dream to have an annual event in my hometown. This gives us an opportunity to bring the best talent in the industry to London, KY and to also show off this great community to gospel music fans nationwide.”

The 2nd Annual Music Fest will feature a Talent Search in conjunction with Daywind Records. Soloist division will be held Friday, May 5th and the Group division on Saturday, May 6th at the London Community Center starting at 9:00 AM. Grand prize winners in the Soloist and Group divisions will tour with the Bowling Family on 6 dates in 2017 and will be awarded the following Daywind Records Prize Package.

Daywind Recording Package

Professional Producer & Engineer

Record 10 Songs With Daywind Soundtracks

Professional Photoshoot and Album Design

Performance Tracks

Complete Mixed Master

1 Day of Studio Time

100 Packaged CD’s

Sing winning song at the evening concert.

The winners will do a “mini” tour with the Bowling Family.

Tour will include 6 tour dates with the Bowling Family in 2017.

Soloist Grand Prize Winner will be announced during the evening concert on Friday, May 5, 2017. Group Grand Prize Winner will be announced during the evening concert on Saturday, May 6, 2017 evening concert.

Thursday, May 4th’s evening concert will kick off the three-day event and includes The Bowling Family, The Bowling Sisters and Kentucky’s own, Crabb Family. Concert to begin at 7:00 PM. Thursday’s VIP and VIP GOLD PASS ticket holders are invited to attend a Meet & Greet with The Crabb Family on Thursday afternoon.

Friday, May 5th’s evening concert includes The Bowling Family, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Goodman Revival, The Bowling Sisters, The Singing Contractors, and Aaron Wilburn. Concert to begin at 7:00 PM.

A Saturday Matinee is scheduled for 1:00 PM and will includes The McKameys and The Primitive Quartet.

Saturday, May 6th’s evening concert includes The Bowling Family, The Erwins, The Bowling Sisters, The Martins and Aaron Wilburn. Concert to begin at 6:00 PM.

This is a ticketed event. General Admission Single Concert Ticket $20 and VIP Single Concert Ticket $30 (Children under 12 $10)

General Admission Event Pass $70 (Includes all 4 concerts)

VIP GOLD PASS $110 (Includes all 4 concerts and Meet & Greet with The Crabb Family)

General Admission Only Group Sales of 10 or more Tickets $18

For tickets visit www.bowlingsonline.com or call 615-348-7227

If you would like to interview THE BOWLING FAMILY contact Southern Gospel Media at news@southerngospelmedia.com.

Follow them on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/The-Bowling-Family-187865751279/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BowlingFam.

To learn more about The Bowling Family, visit their website at www.bowlingsonline.com

The Bowling Family is booked exclusively by the Beckie Simmons Agency. (615-595-7500)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related