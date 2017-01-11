Bowling Family On Gospel Music Today

Bowling Family On Gospel Music TodayWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on January 11, 2017 – 9:55 pm -
The members of The Bowling Family are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of January 8 and Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Riders, and Jean reviews new recordings by Lizzy G and Russ Roberts. An article from SGNScoops.com is the subject of this week’s News Notes. In the News this week is Jordan’s Crossing, Redeemers of Faith, Revelation Road, Adam’s Call and The Wilbanks. The show features exclusive concert video of Gold City Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive concert video of 2nd Generation, recorded in Broken Arrow, OK.
The show is on KWHB TV47 in Oklahoma every Sunday at 4:30 PM, and on Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 PM. On DecentTV.tv on ROKU, Amazon FireTV, and Google Chromecast. Check local TV schedule for Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, and West Plains, MO. The current edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today website, http://www.
gospelmusictoday.com/
