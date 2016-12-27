Brad White ministers in Mongolia

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 27, 2016 – 8:55 am -

Brad White, known to southern gospel fans for his years as the lightning fingered pianist and baritone of the Blackwood Brothers, has taken southern gospel to regions unknown.

Earlier this month, Brad performed in Ulaanbaatar in Outer Mongolia. On the first night of the trip, the low was -27F with people telling him that it was a heat wave where lows had been dipping near -40F in late November.

Mongolia is one of the most unchurched countries on earth. In 1990, when the communist government fell, American missionaries could only document 4 evangelical Christians. Today, estimates range from 40,000 to 50,000. The people were all smiles when Brad introduced them to 4 part harmony with his one man quartet.

Brad left the Blackwood Brothers at the end of 2009 as he felt the call to return to his solo ministry with a focus on international missions. He is probably the most traveled southern gospel artist in the world having been in 104 nations.

