Breakout Artist Jason Davidson Talks About His Early Singing Days

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 21, 2017 – 8:17 am -

Jason Davdison talks about his early singing days

Jason Davidson has been building momentum as a soloist, catching the eyes and ears of the Gospel music community. Last fall Jason appeared on the main stage of the American Gospel Celebration along with artists such as Jason Crabb, Hoppers, Booth Brothers, Larry Gatlin, and Diamond Rio. His latest radio single, “He Came Searching For Me,” debuted at # 55 on the Singing News chart.

Jason also received the news that he has been selected to perform at Dollywood this year for their Southern Gospel Harvest Celebration. This will be the first time performing at one of Southern Gospel’s premier events.

To watch Jason’s video series, go to sgnscoops.com

