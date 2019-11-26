Brian Free Joins Abraham Productions, Inc.

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 26, 2019 – 1:37 pm -

Abraham Productions, Inc. announced today that Brian Free of Brian Free and Assurance has

accepted an invitation to join Abraham Productions, Inc. effective immediately. Brian Free will

serve on the Board of Directors and play an intricate role in future planning and initiatives for

Abraham Productions, Inc.

Brian Free is one of the most recognizable names in Christian music and has a career that spans

for more than 39 years. He is the most-awarded tenor in history and continues to amaze

audiences nightly. As one of the most premier groups in the industry, Brian Free is loved by fans

in the United States and around the world.

Abraham Productions, Inc. President, Ray Flynn, states “We are extremely pleased to have Brian

Free to join the Abraham Productions team. Brian Free’s music, integrity, and his heart for

ministry certainly make him an ideal candidate for our organization. In a changing world, one

thing that never changes is our need to reach people for Jesus Christ. I truly believe that Brian

Free is the perfect fit for Abraham Productions, Inc. and our mission to present top quality

concert events that are life changing, encouraging and highly ministry focused.”

Brian Free will continue his heavy scheduled concert tour with BFA (Brian Free and Assurance)

throughout the United States and abroad and be a part of all Abraham Productions events to

include Singing In The Sun at Myrtle Beach, the Gatlinburg Gathering, the Crystal Caribbean

Cruise and other tours and opportunities.

Abraham Productions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is one of the largest and most respected

concert production companies in the gospel music industry.

