Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 3, 2017 – 1:49 pm -

Bros. 4 ministry team would like to invite you to an evening of Southern Gospel Quartet Music featuring songs from their new CD, “God is Here”.

Come join the congregation at Pine Ridge Baptist Church on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 5:00PM for worship as Bros. 4 share the music, God’s guidance through the song selection, and the stories behind the choices. CD’s will be available for purchase for $15, but for one night only Bros. 4 will be unveiling new witness wear which can be bundled with the new CD for $25.

For more information:

(601) 460-9060 or bros4.net

Mark your Calendars—Bros. 4 CD Release Concert

August 20, 2017 5:00PM

Pine Ridge Baptist Church

220 Service Road

Laurel, MS 39443

Find Southern Gospel News HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related