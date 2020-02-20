BROWDERS HONORED BY GOVERNOR OF TENNESSEE

BROWDERS HONORED BY GOVERNOR OF TENNESSEEWritten by Staff on February 20, 2020 – 1:15 pm -
Nashville, Tennessee (February 17, 2020) — Gateway Management artist, The Browders, were recently informed that they have been honored by the Governor of Tennessee. The chart-topping group released a new album, Authentic, which has already produced another No. 1 song. In honor of the unprecedented success the group has achieved, the State of Tennessee declared January 31, 2020 as “Browders Day.”
The Browders will be honored publicly this spring at a special event in Washington, D.C.
“When you combine the incredible talent of the Browders, their non-stop work ethic and their desire to reach people for Christ, you get a group that is truly reaching unseen heights,” stated Matt Felts, Gateway Management.
Tags: Gateway Management, gospel music, The Browders, washington dc
