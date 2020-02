Written by Staff on February 20, 2020 – 1:15 pm -

Nashville, Tennessee (February 17, 2020) — Gateway Management artist, The Browders, were recently informed that they have been honored by the Governor of Tennessee. The chart-topping group released a new album, Authentic, which has already produced another No. 1 song. In honor of the unprecedented success the group has achieved, the State of Tennessee declared January 31, 2020 as “Browders Day.”

The Browders will be honored publicly this spring at a special event in Washington, D.C.

“When you combine the incredible talent of the Browders, their non-stop work ethic and their desire to reach people for Christ, you get a group that is truly reaching unseen heights,” stated Matt Felts, Gateway Management.

More information on the special Washington, D.C. event will be announced soon.

Fans are encouraged to connect with the Browders on their official Facebook page, on their website HERE or at GatewayMgmt.com

For more Gospel Music News, read the latest issue of the SGNScoops Magazine HERE. Download SGNScoops Magazine PDF Here Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on BROWDERS HONORED BY GOVERNOR OF TENNESSEE

Tags: Gateway Management Posted in announcements