Browders sign with Gateway Management

Nashville, TN (November 12, 2019) — Gateway Management has announced they have reached a management agreement with the Browders. The Browders have become one of Christian Music’s most successful and exciting groups. With 12 Singing News #1 songs to their credit, the Browders abundance of talent and passion to share the Gospel has made them fan favorites across the nation.

“I’ve always been a big dreamer and I walk in expectation every day because I know we serve a great big God,” Matthew Browder states with a smile. “Dad taught us to dream big. We believe if you have a dream, you need to go after it. God has blessed us and I know that the best is yet to come.”

“We are honored to have the Browders join Gateway Management. They are some of the most talented and hardworking people I know. They’ve seen success over the last few years that is unprecedented. Their new album will only add to their success and open new doors for them,” stated Matt Felts, CEO Gateway Management.

The Browders much-anticipated new album, Authentic which features “You’re Not In This Alone” and “My Home” hit the streets on November 8.

“The title of this project is spot on. The Browders are authentic in every way. What they are on stage is who they are off the stage. Their music comes from the heart and hits people on a real level. We are in a time where people are searching for something real and this album gives them just that,” added Felts.

With the success the group has found, they are quick to remind people where they strive to keep their focus. “It’s not about our abilities. It’s about God’s capability,” says Matthew. “He can do anything. We just try to be good stewards of the gifts that God has given to us.”

