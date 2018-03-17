Butler Music Celebrates Diamond Award Nominations

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 17, 2018 – 12:44 pm -

Nashville, TN Nashville With the release of the Diamond Awards Top 10 nominations, Butler Music Group has much to celebrate. Six of their artists appeared in the Top 10 and BMG artists accumulated 16 nominations in total.

The Williamsons have solidified themselves as one of the most popular groups in Southern Gospel Music, winning numerous awards and garnering numerous hit songs. Fans once again nominated them for Favorite Mixed Group. Group member Lisa Chesser Williamson was also nominated for Songwriter of the Year and Favorite Female Vocalist.

The Old Time Preachers Quartet are quickly becoming Gospel’s most sought after quartet. Mike Holcomb and Les Butler are founding members of the group. Mike Holcomb has been honored for his legendary career with a nomination in the Living Legend Category. Les Butler, celebrating his 40th year in Gospel music, is nominated for the Paul Heil award.

Jason Davidson had a breakout year with numerous songs on the charts and the fans have noticed, blessing him for the second year in a row with a nomination for Sunrise Artist of the Year.

Matt Felts has established himself as a top solo artist after years with popular groups such as the Dixie Melody Boys and Lesters. He is nominated in three categories, Favorite Male Vocalist, Sunrise Song of the Year and Video of the Year.

With six consecutive # 1 songs to their credit, Butler Music Group artist Heaven’s Mountain Band have become one of the premier Bluegrass artists in Gospel music. Fans honored them with five nominations; Bluegrass Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Bluegrass Female Artist of the Year (Deborah Johnson), Bluegrass Male Artist of the Year (Roger Johnson and Rodney Johnson).

BMG and FMG are honored to work with incredible artists in various roles such as production, management and radio promotions. The Fergusons, formerly known as Great Day, have been creating considerable buzz this year with their name change and the release of a breakout album. Lisa Ann Ferguson was nominated for the Sunrise Artist of the Year award.

Butler Music Group is home to some of Southern Gospel’s top new artists. Master’s Promise has burst onto the national scene over the last two years and the industry has welcomed this talented trio with open arms. They are nominated both as Sunrise Trio of the Year and Trio of the Year. Production artists, Bama Blu-Grace hit it big in the bluegrass categories. They were nominated for Song of the Year and Bluegrass Group of the Year.

FMG radio promotion artists who received nominations include Canton Junction (Difference Media)/Song of the Year, King James Boys/ Bluegrass Song of the Year, Jeff Tolbert of the Primitive Quartet/ Bluegrass Song of the Year, and the Farm Hands (Pinecastle Records)/ Bluegrass Group of the Year.

BMG owner, Les Butler said, “We are overwhelmed by the fan response to our artists. The Diamond Awards are a legitimate reflection of the artists whom fans love. All Southern Gospel fans are invited to vote. That makes winning a Diamond Award a very special career highlight!”

The Diamond Awards honor the best artists in Gospel music and are presented by SGN Scoops Magazine. Voting is now under way for the Top 5. Fans can go to sgnscoops.com to vote today for their favorite Butler Music Group artists.

