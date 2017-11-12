Butler Music Group Artists Shine At Dollywood’s Fall Harvest Celebration

Written by Staff on November 12, 2017 – 2:14 pm -

Nashville, TN (November 6, 2017) Pigeon Forge Tennessee has become a destination for Southern Gospel Fans. The Smoky Mountain town hosts several major events throughout the year including the National Quartet Convention, Creekside Gospel Music Convention, Gatlinburg Gathering and the Fall Harvest Celebration at Dollywood. During the month of October, several Butler Music Group artists appeared at Dollywood as part of their month-long concert series.

The Showstreet Palace in Dollywood played host to four Butler Music Group artists. The Williamsons are staples on the largest stages Gospel Music has to offer. They performed many of their hit songs including their Singing News #1 song, “Shout.” Also appearing at Showstreet were the Old Time Preachers Quartet, Heaven’s Mountain Band, and Jason Davidson. The Old Time Preachers Quartet, fresh off their debut appearance at NQC, received an enthusiastic welcome from 5 standing room only crowds. Heavens Mountain Band is often mentioned alongside groups such as the Issacs and Primitive Quartet. They appeared on multiple days and their theater was also standing room only for each show. The 2018 Harvest Festival marked the first appearance for breakout soloist, Jason Davidson. “In addition to singing and playing with my own quartet, I thoroughly enjoyed playing mandolin with Heaven’s Mountain Band and piano with Jason Davidson. It was a special treat to play along-side my son, Matt who played bass for Jason. My daughter was emcee for this series. What a proud moment,” states BMG owner, Les Butler.

One of the many great things that makes the Fall Harvest Celebration so great is being able to see so many groups at one time spread out across the park. The Coffmans and Sacred Harmony were invited to perform this year at Dollywood with the Coffmans appearing at the Back Porch Theater and Sacred Harmony at the Valley Theater. Both groups performed to packed out crowds.

Fans are encouraged to make plans now to attend the 2018 Fall Harvest Celebration to see these incredible Butler Music Groups artists and more. For more information, go to www.dollywood.com.

About Butler Music Group

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Butler Music Group provides professional management and consulting services to Southern Gospel and Bluegrass artists including Dunaways, Heaven’s Mountain Band, Williamson’s, Old Time Preachers Quartet, Sacred Harmony, Coffmans, and Jason Davidson.

BMG subsidiary, Family Music Group, is the label and radio promotion division of BMG. Label artists include Dunaways, Williamsons, Old Time Preachers Quartet and Jason Davidson. Radio Promotion artists include Canton Junction, David Phelps, Goodman Revival, Ivan Parker, Guy Penrod, Hagees, Jimmy Fortune, Oak Ridge Boys, Booth Brothers, Larry Gatlin, and many others.

Les Butler has been actively involved in Southern Gospel Music for 39 years as a musician, producer, manager, former publisher of the Singing News, and as a nationally syndicated radio host. Butler started Butler Music Group in 1978, and purchased Family Music Group in 2003. He is a past March of Dimes AIR award, as well as winner of the Paul Heil Broadcasting Award in 2011. Butler’s syndicated radio show, Les Butler and Friends, is heard across America and abroad. Butler’s playing and production credits include Palmetto State Quartet, Darryl Worley, Richard Sterban, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Fairfield Four, Steeles, Dunaways, Crabb Family, Easter Brothers, Marksmen Quartet, Earl Scruggs, Bowling Family, Jimmy Fortune, Marty Raybon, Larry Gatlin and many more. Butler’s publishing companies are Hurry-Up Publishing/BMI and Hush Jean/ASCAP. He continues to host a daily Southern and Bluegrass Gospel video blog at southerngospel365.com.

