Butler Music Group & Family Music Group A Record-setting Start!

Nashville, TN There’s exciting news from Butler Music Group and Family Music Group. Last week has seen unprecedented chart-topping successes for our company! The Singing News has three charts and Les Butler was honored to promote the #1 songs on all three! The Williamsons, “Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile” was the Singing News #1 Weekly Chart song and the Singing News #1 Monthly Chart song. This song was both produced and promoted by Les Butler. The song, “Superwater” by the King James Boys was the Singing News #1 Bluegrass Chart song and was also promoted by Les. When asked about this exciting achievement Les stated, “After doing some research, we can’t find where this has ever happened before. This is a special time for BMG & FMG. All I can say is, ‘Thank you Lord, for your blessings on me!”

Februrary 20th BMG & FMG will be celebrating the Williamson’s #1 song with a special reception across from the Mike Huckabee Studio and then, as VIP guests for a live taping of the Huckabee Show with guest-star, actor Gary Sinise [Forrest Gump]. Butler states, “I wanted this gathering to be special for the Williamsons and God is allowing us to have, quite possibly, the most memorable #1 party in the history of Southern Gospel Music!”

