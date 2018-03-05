C.T. Townsend To Preach At Creekside 2018

Written by Staff on March 5, 2018 – 4:24 pm -

Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2018 has just added C. T. Townsend to its lineup this fall. C. T. Is a young preacher whose ability to reach people of all ages with the message of Jesus has brought about revival and allowed the presence God to change lives. Creekside takes place Oct. 28 – Nov. 1 in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center.

Convention organizer, Rob Patz, says, “We are so excited to have C. T. Townsend at Creekside this year. He is a terrific, bible-based preacher and teacher. I can’t wait to hear him. I’m praying for revival and I know you won’t want to miss it. Come join us at Creekside 2018!”

Creekside Gospel Music Convention celebrates its sixth anniversary in 2018 and this year will be bigger and better than ever. A $25 VIP pass for the best seats, best giveaways and best surprises Creekside has to offer will show that loved one how much you care. If you want your loved one to feel like a Very Important Person this Christmas, or if you are interested in purchasing your own $25 VIP ticket call Rob Patz at 360 933 0741.

For more information on tickets, reservations or booth space, contact Vonda Easley at vonda@sgnscoops.com or Rob Patz at rob@sgnscoops.com.

