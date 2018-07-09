Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 9, 2018 – 9:14 am -

People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will host, “CAMPMEETING 2018”, beginning Sunday, July 15 and continuing until Friday July 20. Six days filled with old fashioned, anointed, preaching and singing with different guests each evening. Sunday, July 15 at 10:30am & 6:00pm, guest speaker, Pastor Bill Bailey; Monday July 16, 7:00pm, Joseph Larson from Jimmy Swaggart Ministries; Tuesday, July 17, 7:00pm, Geron Davis & Kindred Souls; Wednesday, July 18, 7:00pm, Angela Primm from the Bill Gaither Homecoming Videos; Thursday July 19, 7:00pm, 11th Hour; Friday, July 20, 7:00pm, Gerald Crabb. Pastor Josh & Ashley Franks will also appear each night. Pastor Josh will preach on Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday. Free admission, however a freewill love offering will be received each service. For more information, go to www.ptcsavannah.com

