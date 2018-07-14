Can You Name The SGN Scoops Top 5 Southern Gospel Songs in Order for This Month?

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 14, 2018 – 10:05 am -

What do these 5 groups have in common?

They are at the top of the SGN Scoops Top 100 for this month!

Can you put them in order?

We we draw a winner at 8 pm tomorrow night (7-15-18) for a free one subscription to SGN Scoops Magazine and a free CD….

Good Luck!

