Can You Name The SGN Scoops Top 5 Southern Gospel Songs in Order for This Month?Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 14, 2018 – 10:05 am -
What do these 5 groups have in common?
They are at the top of the SGN Scoops Top 100 for this month!
Can you put them in order?
We we draw a winner at 8 pm tomorrow night (7-15-18) for a free one subscription to SGN Scoops Magazine and a free CD….
Good Luck!
List Your Top Five HERE
Create your own user feedback survey
Tags: SGNScoops Top 100, Southern Gospel News
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Can You Name The SGN Scoops Top 5 Southern Gospel Songs in Order for This Month?
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.