Cana’s Voice Releases Sophomore Project: Don’t Wanna Miss This

Nashville, TN — With countless live appearances behind them and the success of their chart-topping project, This Changes Everything, StowTown Records artist Cana’s Voice is thrilled about the release of their highly-anticipated sophomore recording project, Don’t Wanna Miss This, which is now available at all digital and retail platforms worldwide.

Drawing on the strengths of three of today’s top, award-winning producers, Wayne Haun, Jim Hammerly and Jerard Woods, Cana’s Voice couldn’t be more excited about the production and arrangments on this project. But as amazing as this project sounds, it would be meaningless without the message of the carefully-selected songs they chose. Penned by an extremely talented group of songwriters including Don Koch, Andraé Crouch, Wayne Haun, Joel Lindsey, Jeff Bumgardner, Fred Hammond and Brian White, Don’t Wanna Miss This is a collection of songs designed to offer hope to the hopeless. Fans will enjoy the fresh new sounds of songs like the upbeat title cut, “You Don’t Wanna Miss This” and worshipful “Center Of It All,” but they will also enjoy the Cana’s Voice treatment of well-known CCM hit “There Is A Love” and Traditional Gospel song “Where Jesus Is.”

While they want to send the message of God’s love and redeeming grace to as many people as possible, they are particularly concerned for those who are on the edge of giving up on God, Christianity and the church. Jody McBrayer shares, “When we got together, the whole point of this group was to be something unique, genuine and real, and to be a part of something done with excellence. We didn’t want to get in the studio and throw some songs together to have a project to sell. No, we’ve chosen to work diligently for these last 3 years to bring our listeners something that changes people.”

With each of the three group members (Doug Anderson, TaRanda Greene and Jody McBrayer) having successful solo careers, Cana’s Voice comes together for special events and 30-40 concert dates each year. They look forward to sharing Don’t Wanna Miss This at the Brooklyn Tabernacle this Sunday as a launch to their 2019-2020 touring season.

Don’t Wanna Miss This is distributed by Sony/Provident Distribution.

TRACK LISTING:

1. Where Jesus Is

2. You Don’t Wanna Miss This

3. There Is A Love

4. Orphans of God

5. I Don’t Have To Know

6. Again & Again

7. We’re Blessed

8. I Stand Redeemed

9. Center Of It All

10. Hope

11. What Are You Waiting For

12. At Midnight

ABOUT CANA’S VOICE:

Cana’s Voice has combined the multi-genre talents of Jody McBrayer, TaRanda Greene and Doug Anderson to create a unified message of hope for the hurting. Their awe-inspiring harmony, coupled with the beautiful ability to deliver their personal testimonies, has propelled the vocal group into the music industry spotlight. In addition to each member having well-established solo careers, Cana’s Voice comes together 30 to 40 times a year for special events, as well as exciting concert tours with such artists as acclaimed tenor David Phelps and multi-Grammy award winner CeCe Winans. Among their many concerts over the last three years, they have performed at Brooklyn Tabernacle, Bellevue Baptist Church and Shadow Mountain Community Church. They have also been a part of the National Day of Prayer events in Washington, DC, been featured at the Southern Baptist Metro One Worship Conferences and have made regular appearances at Turning Point rallies. In 2020, they will be expanding their tour into Norway, Sweden, and Australia.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.

