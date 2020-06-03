Cancellation Of Alabama Quartet Convention Announced

Written by scoopsnews on June 2, 2020 – 7:44 pm -

06/02/2020

Alabama Quartet Convention Announces Changes

Alabama’s Largest Southern Gospel Gathering

Mobile, Alabama, June 2, 2020 — Scott Washam and Amy Dunnam, co-founders of The Alabama Quartet Convention announce the cancellation of the 2020 ALQC. The ALQC is the largest 3-day Southern Gospel event in the state of Alabama. No matter if you are a participating artist, a fan that attends the event or just someone who knows about the event through word of mouth, it’s easy to see that the ALQC has become the trend setter for conventions not only regionally but nationally as well. Our idea has always been keeping the artists who attend top priority.

After discussions with Pastor Daniel Blaylock and Council of Forest Hill Church of God in Mobile, AL, along with discussions from our the ALQC Advisory Board, all parties involved resolved it best to cancel the event. The health and safety of our participants, fans, volunteers, and most of all – our community is the top priority of the ALQC organization. No matter what your what your affiliation with the ALQC, you are important to us. Without you, there would be no event.

The ALQC would like to thank the staff of Forest Hill Church of God. They have been ever gracious to us the last 5 years, and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship with them for many years to come. We also thank our 2020 ALQC Advisory Board – Cami Shrock, Greg Sullivan, Wanda Epps Kanipe for the service they have given to the ALQC this year. Lastly, we want to thank all the small businesses that have supported The ALQC for years. We could not do what we do without you all.

This is definitely not a ‘good-bye’ for the ALQC; it’s a ‘see ya later’ for the ALQC. As we navigate the next weeks and months, we will be making announcements on upcoming exciting events.

We’ve still got a song!

Scott Washam and Amy Dunnam

251.802.6041

thealqc@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related