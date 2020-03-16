Cancellation of Southern Gospel Weekend

Written by Staff on March 16, 2020 – 10:49 am -

Oxford, Alabama (March 16, 2020) — As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread in communities across Alabama and the United States, we have made the difficult but important decision to cancel the upcoming Southern Gospel Weekend, to be held in Oxford, Alabama, March 19-21, 2020.

Donnie Williamson, Vonda Armstrong, and Rob Patz, the SGW board, know the importance of having a faith-filled and encouraging family event at this time. However, the health and well-being of attendees and artists are paramount during this pandemic.

The Southern Gospel Weekend board will reschedule this event at the first opportunity when it is safe to do so. We hope and pray that each and every one of you remain safe and healthy during this unprecedented time of sickness and trial.

“Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.”Psalms 91:1 NIVUK

We pray you find peace and strength I knowing that Jesus Christ is your rock and your salvation.

Thank you for your continued support.

For more information call Vonda Armstrong at (256) 310-7892 or visit HERE or email events@sgnscoops.com

