CANTON JUNCTION’S CASEY RIVERS WELCOMES TWINS

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Casey Rivers, lead vocalist for Dove Award-winning Difference Media artist Canton Junction, and his wife Doni, announce the birth of daughter Vivienne Ruth Rivers and son Pierce Haig Rivers on January 6. Vivienne weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces, while Pierce tipped the scales at 6 pounds, 7 ounces. The twins join elder siblings Audra, Stellan, Clara (Mae Mae) and Jude at the Rivers’ home in Whitehouse, Texas.



“For Doni and I, 2018 was a tough and emotional year,” said Casey Rivers. “Last year, we experienced not one but two miscarriages. We trusted that God is still God and He is good on the hills and in the valleys. James 1:17 says, ‘Every good and perfect gift is from above,’ and this year on January 6, we received our good and perfect gifts from above!”



Since their 2012 debut, Canton Junction has become one of Southern Gospel’s most sought-after groups. The self-titled Canton Junction featured four #1 singles, garnered a GMA Dove Award for Southern Gospel Album of the Year, and earned the group a Singing News Fan Award for Favorite Southern Gospel New Traditional Quartet. Their follow-up recording, Every Hallelujah, debuted at #1 on Nielsen SoundScan’s Southern Gospel Overall Chart and featured the single “Weep No More,” from the hit box office film Four Blood Moons.Their 2016 holiday offering, A Canton Christmas, garnered rave reviews and airplay on country radio stations across the country. A highly anticipated new recording is slated for release this year.



