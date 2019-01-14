Carman Adds Matt Felts To Ministry Team

Nashville, TN (January 1, 2019) Christian Music icon, Carman, has announced the addition of Matt Felts to his ministry team for his 2019 Legacy Tour. A long-time fixture in the Southern Gospel industry, Felts will be joining Carman on the road as his road manager and will also be active with his publicity team.

Prior to joining Carman, Matt was the general manager of Butler Music Group as well as having spent nearly two decades singing with legendary groups such as the Dixie Melody Boys, Lesters, Perfect Heart and others. Matt is also an award-winning soloist.

Inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2018, Carman is one of Christian Music’s biggest stars. With over 10 million albums sold, 15 gold and platinum records and videos, and record setting concerts at stadiums and arenas, Carman is back on the road blessing crowds.

“I am overwhelmed at the opportunity to join Carman’s team. His ministry has impacted my life since I was a young teenager. I went to many of his concerts through the years, so it is surreal to be working with him. His music crosses all boundaries and genres. This year is going to be incredible,” stated Matt Felts. Matt will continue to travel as a soloist when not on the road as part of Carman’s team.

Felts is widely known as one of Christian Music’s top business minds, having worked with artists such as the Oak Ridge Boys, Booth Brothers, Larry Gatlin, Ivan Parker, Three Bridges, Williamsons and many others.

“Carman asked me who I thought was best for this position on His team. I said only one person – if he is available – and that’s Matt Felts. I contacted Matt and offered him the position. Matt said yes! Matt is one of the most multi-talented people I know. Carman and I are excited about having Matt part of Carman’s team,” stated Ron Blackwood, Carman’s booking agent.