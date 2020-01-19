Carman gets a birthday gift from God

Written by Staff on January 19, 2020 – 10:29 am -

I ASKED GOD FOR A CANCER FREE BIRTHDAY ON SUNDAY THE 19TH AND GOT IT ! — Carman

When we discovered the cancer from 2014 had returned 17% and growing, Dr. Van Rhee put me on a new aggressive combination of treatments in July for seven months. Then (they) tested me again last week with MRI’s, P.E.T. scans, bone biopsies and blood tests. The cancer was now below the levels it was when I first left nine months of chemotherapy in 2014. I’ll have to continue treatment indefinitely through a series of pills I take everyday. Mine is a constant daily battle. But as long as I stay away from stress and get plenty of sleep, I’ll always feel great and not sluggish or lethargic. I still can be active and workout. Bottom line is, I asked God for a cancer free birthday and today it’s now below the zero mark.

Now, I want to give you a gift on my birthday. Yes, I’m returning the favor of over 40,000 prayers. To thank you for all your prayerful support, I want to give you my new Rock Opera musical, “Christ the Champion,” free, before its release. You can download it right now. Over 15 classic Carman songs with my dialogue between each song to present the passion of Christ in Christian rock form. It’s a musical you can do and have a great time in your church with dancers, mimes and actors. Or just listen and let it minister to you.

Go to CarmanOnTour.com and download yours.

One last thing. I’m going back on tour this month and have a message for the Devil:

I’ve seen the storm

I faced the storm

I weathered the storm

Now I am the storm

Carman

