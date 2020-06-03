Carman resumes tour halted by COVID19

Written by Staff on June 3, 2020 – 10:51 am -

Nashville, Tennessee — Christian Music icon Carman will resume his tour in June after suspending the 2020 tour due to the Covid-19 crisis. The tour will kick off on June 25th in Missouri and will then head to Oklahoma for the 26th, 27th and 28th. “We are excited to be back on the road and Carman is looking forward to seeing his fans across the nation,” stated Matt Felts, Carman’s manager.

Carman’s tour will be taking measures to keep fans, Carman, and his crew safe as the Covid crisis comes to an end. “We will take every precaution we can and will follow the guidelines of each state where the tour goes,” added Felts.

Fans are encouraged to contact the concert venue with any questions they have. To find out information on Carman’s tour, go to CarmanOnTour.com.

