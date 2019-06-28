Carol Barham calls “America Come Back”

Written by Staff on June 28, 2019 – 11:43 am -

Christian Country artist, Carol Barham, has written a timely song, “America, Come Back!” This distinctive vocalist will be recording a live video for the song on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. local time, in Vernon, Alabama.

An excited Barham says, “We begin filming me in an awesome red and white classic 1955 Chevy, provided by Charles Cook from Vernon!”

“While driving, we will be going to the beautiful Twin Cables Antebellum Home and pulling up in the drive,” Barham says.

The song will be videoed by Nelda McKay of Freedom Productions, of Tupelo, Mississippi.

“This has been a dream of mine for a long time. I wrote this song several years ago and believed that God had a plan for it,” says Barham.”I recorded it at M.A.C. Studio 115A, with Dennis McKay, in 2013. That was the beginning of another dream I had. This song is calling America back to God and its foundation and the belief it was founded upon.”

Carol Barham can be heard on Christian Country radio singing the charting song, “God, Oral Roberts, and Billy Graham.”

For more information on Carol Barham click HERE.

Read the June SGNScoops Magazine Online HERE

Download SGNScoops Magazine On PDF HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen To Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related